Hardship: Lagos Rolls Out Palliative, Opens ‘25,000 Naira Sunday Market’

…State staff to work three days a week

..Declares CS Births Free

In a demonstration of his administration’s sensitivity to ongoing national reforms and the resultant economic hardship experienced by citizens, the Governor of Lagos State Government, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, on Thursday announced a range of palliative initiatives to make life easier for them.

“First is to express empathy with our citizens, We are not unmindful of the situation, as leaders, we must be able to solve socio-economic problems”, said the governor during a media interactive session as he addressed Lagosians on “What plans does Lagos State Government have for its citizens in these tough times?”

To make cheap food available to its citizens, the Governor also disclosed that the state will open a dedicated market where citizens can buy food items at cheaper prices, adding, however, that they will only be able to buy a maximum worth of N25,000 per week.

In the interactive session that was aired on some television and radio stations across the state, the governor spoke about State Police and Power generation. He also said that he advocates for the demolition of illegal structures along flood paths and drainage setbacks because it is what the state needs.

One power generation, the governor stated that his administration was waiting on the passage of enabling laws for its home-grown outfits and solutions which will cater to the citizen’s needs in these sectors.

He then throws a challenge to the Private Sector to look into what they can also do for the citizens just like the way it was done during the Covid19 pandemic. Mr Governor says this is also a period to help people in these trying times.

The alleviative measures announced by the governor cut across items affecting daily living in the state, ranging from, Education, health care, food security and affordability, and labour welfare among others.

“We want to start with our public servants, immediately from next week, Civil servants from the lower level will be working like 3 times a week and level 15-17 can work 4 times in a week”, Sanwo-olu stated, adding that the State Public Servants, from next week start working for the whole week, the lower level will work for 3 days while the more senior level will work 4 times in a week.

On transportation, he stressed that the 25% reduction in Transport services will start this weekend for the State Public Transport system (BRT, Train, Ferry). There are discussions with various unions to reduce their fares too.

He added that the Groundbreaking of the 4th Mainland Bridge is to be done by the end of April 2024 and the project will be done in Phases, as part of efforts to make life easier for Lagosians.

To mitigate food shortage and insecurity, Sanwo-olu says the State will encourage urban farming and open “Sunday Markets in at least 42 identified markets across Lagos State where citizens will be able to buy food items at a discounted price. You will only need able to buy items worth up to N25,000.”

Also, the government will caterers and ‘Mama Put’ in each LGA to feed over 1,000 people per day in All LGAs (at least once a day).

Also as a way to cater to the food needs of the place, the governor said the State is in discussions with the Federal Government to be able to get two vessels of Paddy (from outside) for the Lagos Rice Mill to produce for almost a year.

He said four more food hubs are under construction and seven other locations in other Local Governments have also been identified for more food hubs to be developed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says he is aware of what is going on in the State, “including the building that collapsed today, the woman that gave birth at the bus stop yesterday, which the First Responders responded to accordingly, and others across the state.

On building demolitions, he said only structures contravening state laws were removed, saying: “We cannot compromise the laws; we need to rescue the city”

On housing, the governor says that laws protecting the rights of tenants and landlords are still in force while urging citizens to come out and file complaints against erring landlords collecting more than one year of rent. LASRERA will attend to their complaints”

He also spoke on the partnership with neighbouring Ogun Stats, noting that the collaboration is working, which might not be very visible but the two States are working together on Border Security Patrol.

He cited the extension of the rail project from Agbado, Lagos also has a lot of farmland in Ogun State being jointly developed, and also the recently acquired Right of Way on the Lagos Waterworks Project in Adiyan and others.