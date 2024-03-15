Hardship: Lagos Govt Opens Food Intervention Market For Four Sundays

..Market Will Accept Only Debit, Cowry Cards

Lagos State Government will, on Sunday, March 17, 2024, commence sales of food items at discounted rates to its citizens at designated locations across the 57 Local government and Council Development Areas.

The initiative is part of a wide range of interventions announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration to ease the hardship being faced by citizens as a result of ongoing national reforms and will run for four weeks.

The state will subsidise some food items by 25% of the selling price of the vendors while its citizens pay 75% of each good.

With adequate security, the market will open for prospective buyers to buy specific food items, such as rice, beans, garri, bread, eggs, onions, and peppers from the state-partnered vendors.

Banners displaying available products and prices will also be installed at the entrance of every designated location across the state.

The program, which is supervised by the Ministry of Agriculture, will provide a checkmating mechanism to prevent multiple purchases and also have staff, task force officers, and volunteers on the ground at the locations.

Our Correspondent reports there would be no cash payment for food items purchased at the locations, as ATM and Cowry Card are the only modes of payment.

Also, some fintech such as Opay, Palmpay, and others will provide financial tech solutions to ease the payment for prospective buyers.