Hardship: Lagos Commissioner Urges Nigerian Youths To Be Patient, Stay Off Crime

Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, has counselled the young people in the state to avoid crime and focus their energy on personal growth.

Ogunlende advised over the weekend while fielding questions from journalists about the challenging economic realities.

He called on Nigerian youths to be patient with themselves and stay out of trouble during the current economic hardship that has led to a hike in price of stable food

He said, “We all know that times are tough, which was why my governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, rolled out palliative measures. I know it’s not easy for young, impressionable people in this economy.

READ ALSO:

“Crime, no matter how it’s coloured or disguised, will never be the way out. The temptation is high; I want to encourage youths to be patient with themselves and stay out of trouble.

“Continue to be hardworking. Take advantage of the current palliative measures; get your cowry cards to ease your movement.”