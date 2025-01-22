Hardship: KWSG Commences Weekly Fish Market For Public

Share

As part of effort to enhance food security and ensure affordable fish for the people of Kwara State, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has initiated a weekly sale of fish to the public through their “Thursday Weekly Fish Market”.

In a statement issued by the Press Secretary of the Ministry, Omotola Ashaolu, said: “This weekly event will take place every Thursday at the Ministry of Agriculture premises in Ilorin.”

During the maiden edition, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, emphasised that the “Thursday Fish Market” provides a unique opportunity for residents to access a wide variety of fresh and processed fish, including catfish, tilapia, croaker, etc, at highly affordable prices, adding that the Ministry is assuring the public of regular supply of fresh and smoked fish, a testament to government’s commitment to improving food security and empowering local farmers.

She added: “Fish breeders can also purchase fingerlings, juvenile catfish, fish feeds, and medications. Additionally, consultancy services will be available to assist new and experienced fish farmers in areas such as fish farming and processing, ensuring growth across the entire fish value chain.

“For more information, visit the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development every Thursday to experience the vibrant and affordable fish market firsthand.”

In her remarks, the Director Fishery of the Ministry, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Ajayi, stated that the market is the first of its kind not just in the history of Kwara State but also in Nigeria.

“The uniqueness of our Thursday fish market centres around quality, affordability, and longevity in shelf life” she added.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Faoziyah Abdulazeez, a customer, noted the significant price difference between the “Thursday Fish Market” and other markets in the State, encouraging the government to extend similar opportunities to other commodities.

One of the vendors, Mrs Yemisi Oluwole, highlighted the market’s impact on local fish farmers, sharing that her fish products, processed in Kwara State, are not only sold locally but are also in high demand across neighbouring States and even internationally.

She expressed gratitude to the State government for providing such a platform to enhance trade and economic activities.

Share

Please follow and like us: