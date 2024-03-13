Hardship: Kwara Govt Gives 50,000 Cartons Of Noodles To Tertiary Students

Kwara State government has commenced the distribution of 50,000 cartons of noodles to support students across the state, federal and private tertiary institutions in the state.

Speaking on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, at the presentation of the items to the leadership of the Students’ Union Governments (SUGs) of tertiary institutions, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Hajia Nafisat Buge, said the gesture was in addition to the previous and ongoing interventions, policy directions and programmes of the administration to bring ease to the people.

“As I speak with you, 38,000 cartons of the noodles are right here, while the 12,000 balance will be delivered to you in the next few days”, the Governor said.

The Governor noted that the intervention was another stopgap measure to support the students at this moment, adding that similar social supports in different forms are being extended to different segments of society.

“This is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our administration to support our students and to ensure their well-being during these challenging times. The government will continue to support the citizenry through this moment and always.

“Palliatives are only a temporary measure to show that we care. There are various short-medium-, and long-term interventions being put in place across different sectors of the economy to empower the people, expand the economic base, and improve the living standards of the people.

“Before now, the government has rolled out a number of palliatives and relief packages to help the students cope with the challenges that came with the removal of fuel subsidy

“These include the approval of the first phase of transportation palliative for students, which will commence in the metropolis in April and this gesture will also be extended to other schools as well, and the approval of the 2024 bursary and scholarship for Kwara state indigent students, which has been a consistent initiative since the inception of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s administration.

“These achievements underscore our Governor’s dedication to the well-being and prosperity of our students. As we distribute these food palliatives, let us remember the importance of solidarity and compassion, especially during this holy month of Ramadan.

“Let us continue to work together towards building a brighter future for our students and our state. We also invite you to join the government’s advocacy against drug abuse under whatever guise. Let us kill drug abuse before it destroys our future”.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant on Students Affairs to the Governor, Salami Wasiu Onidugbe, said the intervention is for all students, indigenes and non-indigenes, adding that a government monitoring team would be sent to each of the benefitting institutions to supervise the distribution to beneficiaries while charging the SUG leaders to ensure that the intervention reaches all students.

In their separate speeches, the SUG leaders expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRazaq for being a father figure.

In attendance, were the commissioner for minerals and natural resources, who also supervises the Works ministry, Abdul Quowiy Olododo, NANS and NAKKS executives, among other dignitaries.