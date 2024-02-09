Hardship: JNI, Council of Imams Seek FG, States’ Intervention to Reduce Suffering

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III-led Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has called on the Federal Government to immediately intervene in the difficulties Nigerians are presently passing through. JNI in a statement, yesterday, in Kaduna and signed by its Secretary- General, Prof Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said the current trying-time ordinary Nigerians are experiencing, occasioned by food insecurity, inflation, abject poverty and insecurity is distressing and calls for serious attention to redress the situation.

This is as the Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna State has also raised an alarm that citizens were facing severe hunger and hardship and called on Governor Uba Sani to prevail on local government chairmen to provide palliatives to the people. JNI in their statement entitled “The Need to Ad- dress the Inflation Crisis in Nigeria,” said their call was in response to the pains Nigerians are experiencing, leading to the protests in Niger and Kogi states recently.

The statement said: “The JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, with all sense of responsibility calls on the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to urgently intervene on the difficulties Nigerians are passing through. “In light of the troubling impact of hoarding and inflation on the availability and affordability of essential goods and services, particularly food items, the JNI is, therefore, compelled to raise its voice on the matter.

“We have been inundated with reports and pleas from ordinary Nigerians, expressing their anguish over the soaring prices of basic necessities. We urgently call on the FGN and State Governments to intervene before the situation worsens. “Likewise, all those arrested during the protests should be released and future recurrence be avoided through synergy and prompt interventions.

This call has become necessary such that citizens would not be further provoked. “Government functionaries are also cautioned to choose their words very well while addressing citizens on the matter. More so, the impending Ramadan fast heightens the urgency of our call, as access to three square meals becomes a luxury for many households. Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the JNI National Headquarters in Kadun, yesterday, the Kaduna Imams said it would be dangerous to neglect the hungry poor citizens at this moment of hard- ship.