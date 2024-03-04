Hardship: Jide Kosoko Postpones 70th Birthday Celebration

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has revealed that the current economic realities has forced him to postponed his 70th birthday celebration.

In a shared post via his Instagram page on Sunday, Kosoko expressed gratitude to his followers and colleagues for having thought of the idea to honour his achievements to the acting profession while he is still alive.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Jide Kosoko turned 70 years old on January 12 and celebrated the occasion with loved ones, friends, and well-wishers by hosting a thanksgiving service to thank God.

The veteran actor’s admirers and coworkers intended to honour him with a lavish birthday celebration, but was however placed on hold due to the country’s economy.

He said, “I want to use this opportunity to offer my sincere appreciation to my colleagues who came up with the idea of celebrating me for my contributions to the industry growth and development of our industry while I am still alive and kicking.

“This also falls within the year of my 70th birthday.It is my sincere prayer that they will all remain relevant in all areas of human endeavours they find themselves in.

“I have discussed with them, and they reasoned, that the celebration should be put on hold, basically because of the current situation in the country and what the people are going through.

“I am very sure that very soon, the challenges facing the country will be over and we will all be happy for it.

“I am putting it on hold because of the masses, of which I am part of. Thank you all for your understanding!.”