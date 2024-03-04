Hardship: JIBWIS Appeals To Tinubu To Reverse Policy On Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Islamic group, of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikammatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), has frowned at insecurity, poverty and hunger in the Country.

They appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his Federal administration to reverse its policy on subsidy removal to reduce the hardship that Nigerians are currently facing.

The Islamic group stated at the weekend in a communique issued at the end of a three-day 31st annual national seminar, themed: “Transformative Leadership Is The Basis of A United And Progressive Society (sic),” held at the multiculti-purpose of the University of Jos, with more than two thousand participants.

The communiqué’s resolution said participants have established that poverty, unemployment among youths, illiteracy, and drug abuse e among others, causes incase in the country.

“It also requested the reversal of fuel subsidy subsidies policies that are responsible for current economic stagnation and other vices,” the communiqué reads part.

It further cautioned participants to be law abiding and be vigilant reporting any suspected individual(s) or activities to the constituted authorities for prompt intervention for maintaining law and order.

The JIBWIS said it is commendable the listening ear President Tinubu, has given given the yearnings of Nigerians, especially about the issue of ECOWAS suspending some of its member countries for overthrowing their legitimately elected governments.

It appeappealedthe Federal Government to intensify efforts to improve agriculture as the highest employer of labolabour food security in the country.

“The seminar calls on government at all levels to address poverty, insecurity, unemployment and hunger in the country. The seminar prayed for the unity, peace and success of Nigeria and Africa

at large,” the communiqué said.

The JIBWIS warned Nigerians to avoid distractive movements in their quest for rights.

It also said Government and all in leadership should enhance honesty as a responsible factor for economic, security and political stability in the nation.

Meanwhile, the JIBWIS national chairman, Council of Ulama Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir had during the program admonished Muslims to commence fasting simultaneously, the moment the crescent is sighted.

“Muslims should have unity of purpose and commencommencehirty or twenty-nine-day compulsory Ramadan fasting, upon sighting the new crescent collectively,” he said.

The cleric said Islam is a religion of unity, and Allah has ordained that Muslims should commence the moment the moon is sighted.