Hardship: It’s Time To Fight Hunger, Not Ourselves, Eno Tells Elders, Youths

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has admonished the citizenry to desist from sponsoring or partaking in any form of crisis describing it as “an ill wind that blows nobody any good’.

He noted that the challenge before the country is the continuous rise in the cost of staple food which according to him has meted untold hardship to many, adding that it behoves everyone to join hands to fight the menace and not fight one another.

Governor Eno stated these at the March edition of the Government House Covenant Service held at the banquet hall, Uyo.

He maintained that the State government was making efforts towards ameliorating the effect of the current economic crisis on its citizenry by stabilising prices of staple food through the Bulk Purchase Agency and the back-to-farm initiative.

Governor Eno appreciated the State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the bill for the establishment of the agency as well as the Asset Management and Maintenance Agency stressing that the two bills were quite critical to the development of the State.

The Governor said the Assets Management and Maintenance Agency is different from the Akwa Ibom State Road and Other Infrastructure Maintenance Agency (AKRIOMA), adding that the new agency is to help create an asset register for the State for effective maintenance and general management.

He also noted that while bulk purchasing might not be sustainable, everyone needed to return to farming as a long-term measure to ensure food sufficiency and price stability.

The Governor reiterated that commissioners, local government chairmen, personal aides and others must own a farm irrespective of size adding that energy must be channelled into productive engagements and not creating or stoking the embers of crisis and disunity.

He appreciated everyone for attending the Covenant Service and assured that while the government is working round the clock to better the lots of its citizenry, it will also continue to pray and remain in the “hollow of His Hands.”

In his message on the theme, “In the Hollow of His Hands,” Pastor Samuel Effiong noted that those who trust in the LORD are like Mount Zion, which cannot be shaken but endure forever.

He urged Akwa Ibom people to remain faithful to God and remain in the hollow of His hands adding that as a State committed to God, even when there may be a casting down in some areas, the State will continue to say “there is a lifting.”