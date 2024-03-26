Hardship: It’s Time Nigerians Rebuild The Nation – Stakeholders

Nigerians have been called on to collectively restore true democracy and save the nation from total collapse. The call was made at a one-day multi-stakeholder dialogue on rebuilding trust in the electoral process, institutions and elections organised by the International Press Centre (IPC) with support from the European Union.

The Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, said the task of building trust in the electoral process was a collective responsibility. He noted that the public forum was organised with the expectation that the thoughts and perspectives will help shape a better future for Nigeria’s electoral processes and elections.

He said: “Perception wise, misconception wise, or reality-wise, it cannot be denied that some contentious issues arising from the 2023 election have created mistrust among Nigerians.”