Hardship: IPOB Urges Igbos To Return To Farming, Invest In Agriculture

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the people in the Southeast to invest in agriculture and return to farming.

This was as the group said that by practising farming and agriculture, Igbos would prevent starvation and food shortages in Nigeria and the Southeast.

the pro-Biafrn group asked all Igbo benefactors to help farmers in their villages by buying seedlings and other gardening tools for them rather than providing them with temporary food items, according to a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement reads: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by the great confident and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu calls on Biafrans to invest heavily in agriculture this planting season. It is time for us to create food sufficiency in Biafra Land because we have the means and the fertile lands to make it happen.

“IPOB calls on every Biafran to start farming all agricultural products, particularly cash crops, to avert the impending famine in Nigeria. There is famine looming in Nigeria, and Biafrans must be prepared to avert the impending danger of starvation.

“Farmers should be encouraged and supported to go into farming instead of sharing consumable foods with our people. Investors should start Agricultural Cottage Industries to process and preserve agricultural products for export. Biafrans have fertile and able lands for good yield.

“Other than cash crop production, our people can also invest in animal husbandry. Moreso, Biafrans should invest in agricultural research centres for quality research and development focused on growing our native food products efficiently. Ndigbo, it’s time to learn how to fish instead of just buying fish to eat.

“IPOB equally calls on patriotic Biafrans to sensitize our people on the importance of farming. Our people should understand that farming is very important. We should not believe in buying everything we eat from the market.

“As Biafrans, we must make food sufficiency a priority. We must not allow our enemies to have full control of our food supply and supply chain. Any nation that is incapable of feeding itself will always be left in a vulnerable situation. Our people must be involved in the production of all cash crops, vegetables, and livestock that we utilize daily.”