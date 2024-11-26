Hardship: Indigent Families, Students Get Palliatives In Ondo

Share

Hundreds of indigent families got food items and cash gifts from descendants of the late Chief Stephen Babalayoriju Aruwajoye as part of activities to celebrate the 40th memorial anniversary of their patriarch.

The family also distributed textbooks and notebooks worth millions of naira to indigent school children in Owo community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The head of the family, Chief Akinboro Aruwajoye, said the empowerment by the family came on the heels of the memorial activities put together for the 40th remembrance of the late patriarch of Aruwajoye family.

He said the empowerment was borne out of the philanthropic gesture to silently and steadily put smile on the faces of many residents of Owo, aimed at bringing harmonious coexistence among the people.

He said the distribution of textbooks and notebooks reinforced the importance attached to education by their late patriarch, saying, “This is a cause that Chief Aruwajoye passionately supported during his lifetime.”

Akinboro disclosed that the descendants of the late Aruwajoye, around the world gathered in Owo not only to celebrate his 40th memorial anniversary, but to recognise and reignite his philanthropic gesture while alive.

His words, “Our patriarch, Chief S.B. Aruwajoye, was a man of many titles—a pioneer industrialist, renowned politician and dedicated community leader. Throughout his life, he championed the welfare of others and the memorial celebration served as a testament to his philanthropic spirit.

“By distributing vital resources, his descendants echoed his commitment to uplifting those in need, ensuring that his values of compassion and generosity continue to resonate

.”The celebrations witnessed visits to significant landmarks sites, including the Olowo of Owo’s palace and the local museum, where family members shared stories and memories that highlighted their patriarch’s profound impact on the community.”

He disclosed that an evening event was organised at the Aruwajoye Civic Hall, where people reminisced and reflected on the values of unity and service that Chief Aruwajoye instilled in them.

The head of the family said the memorial festivities culminated in a Thanksgiving Service that had earlier been held at the Methodist Church, Ajibolade, at Chief S.B Aruwajoye’s residence.

Share

Please follow and like us: