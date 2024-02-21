Hardship: Idris Reacts, Says Nigeria Will Remain Giant Of African

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, reacted to those prophesying Nigeria’s collapse, declaring that “Nigeria will not fall” because it remained the giant of Africa.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris who spoke while delivering his keynote speech at the 2024 NIPR Niger State Chapter Conference/Annual General Meeting gave hope to Nigerians.

He hinged the optimism of the government on the various measures being taken to revive the economy, surmount insecurity and make life worth living for the ordinary Nigerian.

Represented by the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Alhaji Jibrin Ndace, the minister declared that, “His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, is highly committed to lead us to the Nigeria we want with a sincere purpose and focus on the values of the Nigeria Constitution.

“In the last seven months, this government has ensured it doesn’t lose track in fixing the economy, fighting insecurity, attracting Foreign Direct Investment and consolidating Nigeria’s Foreign policy ethos on the world stage.

“Our role in sustaining democracy in the West-Africa region through the ECOWAS platform has won us a prestigious mention at the global political family table.

“We will not rest on these milestones, because the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, was and still remain resolute that Nigeria will not fall because we are the true giant of Africa.”

The minister expressed delight that rising food prices in many parts of the country had started coming down and assured the people that steps taken by the administration would further bring succour to the ordinary Nigerian.

Idris disclosed further that the federal government had approved funding for the second Niger bridge-bypass, Abuja-Kano, and Lagos-Ibadan highway projects, and also approved funds for the Minister of the FCT to procure all the security gadgets to fight the insecurity situation and safeguard the integrity of the federal capital.

In addition, he said the president had approved the resolution to increase primary healthcare centres from 8,300 to 17,600 across the country and also approved N9 billion for Group Life Assurance for federal government workers as well as giving the go-ahead for the establishment of an “infrastructure support fund for states to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses”

He, therefore, charged all the major stakeholders in the country to collaborate with the administration to bring an end to the numerous challenges the country was facing.

Former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, in an address spoke against the plan by some members of the National Assembly to return Nigeria to the parliamentary system of government, saying, “The presidential system is not the problem but needs modifications to suit Nigeria’s peculiarities.”

Aliyu said if the political culture was not right with the system, there was nothing anyone could do because it would not work.

“I need to talk about the discussion of switching to a parliamentary system. No system can work if people do not change their ways.

Britain, France and Italy devolved powers and responsibilities to the states and local government areas, thereby reducing the temptations of wastage and corruption in the federal government and any of the systems can work.

“It is what is in our hearts that is bad and if we do not change, whatever system you bring will not work” Aliyu submitted, insisting that, “There is nothing wrong with the presidential system. It is the mindset of Nigerians and the people who need to change.”