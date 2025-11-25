Hardship: How Abuja Women Battle For Survival

As the Nigerian economy gets worse by the day, a lot of women have turned to the market as a means of survival for them and their families in the face of severe hardship and poverty, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

There has been an increase in the number of women who see the market as a means of escape from hardship. Every day there is always a new face in the market looking for where to set up her stall and thinking of what to sell.

The Zuba fruit market, one of Abuja’s largest markets, with people coming from all over to buy and sell on a daily basis has become a major anchor point. The majority of the market’s petty traders are women, who come to buy and sell at various locations.

Gender disparity

It is unusual to see women in the market in the northern pars of Nigeria, but the Zuba fruit market is a women’s market due to the large number of women trading there and nearby. The women in the market would certainly deny the notion that they would sell in the market someday.

Each woman at the market has a unique story to tell. Some of the women in the market are there for various reasons. While sone had suffered job losses or their spouses lost their jobs, while some had been into other businesses and are now here to try their hands at trading to argument the family income.

Some people are there because they’ve seen their neighbour who sells in the market living a comfortable life. Some people are there on the advice of friends and relatives. Many of the market’s women tell of their lives before and after they came into the market.

Inside Abuja, I observed that most of the women in the market are petty traders, who sell fruits and other things their money can buy. A lot of these women sell by the roadside, as they do not have a stall. “If I dont go to the market, what will my children eat?”. This has become a common rhetorical question among women in the community.

Market voices

A woman known as Iya Ara’a described her ordeal before entering the market. She explained that her becoming a trader atbthe Fruit Market was a direct consequence of the loss of her husband. “After my husband died, things became difficult.

I have a shop at home, but business was slow. Surviving became extremely difficult. It was my neighbour who said I should go and look for space in the market and sell there. She said if I go to the market, things will change, and they did,” she confessed.

An orange seller who wanted to stay anonymous said that her husband is alive, but even with that, the suffering was too much, so she turned to the market to escape from the economic hardship. She said: “When I came to this market, it was cloth I was selling. I used to go to a different market.

One day I just decided to go and try out the market. I thought it was a daily market; unlike the other market I have been going to. The market being daily made things easier for me; rather than going to market once a week, now I go there every day.

I can say my daily N2,000 is constant rather than weekly,” she explained. An Egbira woman who sells garri in the market told Inside Abuja that her neighbour introduced her to selling in the market. “We were able to wait for whatever my husband brought while I stayed at home. But things weren’t going smoothly.

One day, my neighbour came up to me and said, “Can I sell garri in the market?” I initially said, “No.” “When COVID struck in 2019, things got harder because my husband couldn’t go to work. I went to meet my neighbour in the market and told her that if I could get some help, I would sell there. She helped me. I began selling in Zuba fruit market in this manner,” she said.

Market hierarchy

Many women explained to Inside Abuja how the market became their second home because it provided them with financial support. Even though they encounter a lot of discrimination from men in the market because of the notion that women should stay at home, the market becomes a turning point for many women.

Inside Abuja observed that there is a hierarchy of traders in the market. The first on the hierarchy list are the main owners of the goods, the ones who went to the bush to buy directly from the farmers.

For fruits like mango, plantain, and banana, and sometimes oranges, and foodstuffs it is mostly women. These women are the ones who went to the bush or rural markets to buy it and brought the items to sellers in the Zuba fruit market to sell.

These sellers are the next on the hierarchy list; they are called delali, meaning dealers. These dealers are all men. These dealers serve as the wholesalers. Then come the retailers, who are the last hierarchy of traders.

This hierarchy has two parts: the large- or medium-scale retailer and the petty traders. These categories consist of mostly women who come to buy. Some of these women sell in the market, but others take it to other places to sell.

Abuse and discrimination

Every day,these women face certain troubles and scorn for being in the market, most especially in a market where a hundred percent (100%) of its leadership is male. These women, rather than being praised for coming to the market against all odds, are oftentimes insulted, abused, and discriminated against by their male counterparts.

A woman described how a delali had beaten and mistreated her for setting his market prices. “One day, I wanted to buy oranges from these little cars, and when I priced the oranges, the delali slapped me right away and threatened to beat me if I priced his market again,” she said.

“I heard it happened, but I never thought it could happen to me, so I was shocked.” They made fun of me and advised me to return to my husband if I knew I didn’t have enough money to purchase the orange. Other men passing by were complimenting him as I stood there staring at him.

That day, I became a laughingstock,” she narrated. Other women in the market testified that it happens a lot, especially when mango and corn are in season, and there is a scramble for these items. The wonen said, little or nothing has been done to put a stop to it.

Another woman explained her experience of how she was dismissed by her neighbour when what he did affected her. She said: “Water entered my shop because of what my neighbour, who is a rich and influential man, did.

I went to explain to him what has happened and to talk about possible so lutions in order to avoid such a thing again. Instead of listening, he told me straight up that he does not talk to women.

“I just looked at him, turned, and went straight to the police station. It was at the police station that he was called and told that he should do something about it. The next thing I saw, he came and cleared all the gutters.

Inside Abuja observed that the discrimination is not tribal; rather, it is based on the belief that women are not permitted to earn their living openly but from the corners of their home. Most men in the market unanimously agree that without the women, there wont be anyone to sell their wares to in the market.

The women, irrespective of the abuse and insult they endure in the market, keep increasing day by day, which shows their resilience and strongwill to survive. . These women should be commended for the effort they make to contribute their quota towards providing for their families.

Way forward

A lot of things can be done in many ways to crown their effort, such as ensuring respectability for women in the marketplace by creating a safe place for them. The habit of harassing and molesting women by the delali and barrow pushers should be stopped.

Anyone caught in the act or found guilty should be punished. Exploitation of any form should be condemned; some of the women are exploited, sexually and physically. The market committee should put down laws that serve to punish any person that is found guilty of exploiting the women.

The laws should be acted upon; anyone found guilty should be punished. Financial exploitation should be condemned; a lot of the women are financially exploited, most especially those selling by the roadside.

They are exploited through various means; different people come every day requesting money for different things. All these should be stopped; perpetrators of these acts should be stopped.

All forms of discrimination should be stopped; they are discriminated against oftentimes based on the fact that they are women and also based on the regional mentality that married women are not to be seen selling in the market.

There are women who would rather beg for money than work for it, and there are women who prefer to engage in illegal activities for money, but the women in the marketplace choose the market as their place of struggle rather than going the other way; they choose dignity over disgrace. They choose the hard and more befitting way out rather than choosing the short and easy way out.