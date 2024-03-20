Hardship: Group Urges Philanthropists, Organisations To Assist Less Privileged Nigerians

A civil society organization, Patriotic Nigerians Forum (PNF), has called on philanthropists, well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to assist orphans and the less privileged in the country.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Convener of PNF, Eric Oluwole, said philanthropic organisations and the rich should do more to save vulnerable Nigerians in this time of economic hardship.

Oluwole said the harsh economy is hitting Nigerian children and youths like a hot knife and worst are orphans. He said: “In Nigeria, there is an estimated population of 17.5 million orphans.

“Worst hit is the North East where insurgency is well pronounced. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) noted that over 700,000 children will suffer acute malnutrition in the North East.

“The entire population of the North East is 26 million, some 12 per cent of the total population of Nigeria. However, in the South and Middle Belt, the problems also persist. There is a low-scale asymmetric war in the Middle Belt and the South.

“The farmers-herders clashes have left thousands of people displaced while in the South East, the conflicts with separatist groups have left many dead and many children becoming orphans.

“To add to our woes is the spate of kidnapping, killings and upsurge in terrorism which has refused to stop meaning that more children will fall victim to the catastrophe.

“We are deeply concerned about the plight of these children, especially orphans. We are worried about how children with neither a father nor a mother will cope at this difficult moment.

“While the Federal and State Governments should be commended for their various efforts at this critical moment, we observe that there is no way orphans, especially children below the age of 18 will benefit from the various palliative programmes.

“These children will grow up, if there is no care, to hate and fight their society. They will detest their country with cruel hatred. We have to do something urgent.

“The National President, Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Rev Gabriel Oyedeji says there are over 143 million children in need in Africa, out of which Nigeria has 17.5 million orphans and vulnerable children.”

Oluwole said many philanthropic organisations and individuals in Nigeria can come together to assist the orphans and less privileged. He said if these people and organisations come together, they can assist in addressing the plight of poor children across the country.

“There are many philanthropic organisations in Nigeria. We want to see how children who have no parents will benefit from what God has endowed them. The better-endowed need to do more to assist and uplift the less privileged.

“PNF is a body committed to bringing together Nigerians who are passionately committed to protecting the image of our dear Country Nigeria worldwide and rallying for her true development in all spheres of human endeavour.

“We are ready to push our philanthropic organisations, the rich to do more to save Nigerian vulnerable children. We identify, support and encourage Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora who, by their deeds of philanthropy, are making remarkable contributions to improving the living standards of our people anywhere across the Country,” he said.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a National Philanthropic Fund, (NPT). It said the fund can raise N20 million every year to support the poor.