Hardship: Group Urges Nigerians To Be Patient With Tinubu

A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Progressive Forum (YPF) has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group also charged the people to be hopeful and prayerful assuring them that the President would provide safety nets to protect Nigerians worst hit by the economic reforms.

YPF National Coordinator, Alhaji Lateef Olalekan gave the charge while speaking at the 4th edition of Tinubu/Shettima Annual Ramadan Lecture, held in Ede, Osun State

Olalekan said though, there is a severe economic quagmire in the country occasioned by fuel subsidy removal, but Nigerians need to endure as the situation would soon be a thing of the past.

“As a matter of fact, there is serious economic hardship in the country, but I want to urge Nigerian people to be patient with our president as he’s working seriously to

to ensure that the current untold hardship, orchestrated by the fuel subsidy removal, is mitigated within the shortest period”.

Olalekan who said that Tinubu really meant well for the country called on the president to speed up economic policies that will ameliorate the hardship currently experienced by Nigerians at no distance time.

Speaking, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the president in his bid to take the country to higher prosperity.

Represented by Hon Qamarudeen Osunagbeni, Oyetola said that the President is striving hard to revamp the nation’s economy saying only needs Nigerians prayer.

In his lecture, Alh Sheik Taofeek Akeugbagold charged the Muslim Ummah with the fear of Allah.

Akeugbagold, noted that there is a reward for anything man does in life adding that they should endeavour to be doing good.