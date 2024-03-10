Hardship: Group Urge Govt To Consider Subsidy On Food

…Set To introduce Agro Mechanization, Food Processing

A leading Agro mechanization consultant, Eurobase Consult Group, have said that in light of the current economic situation, the government ought to provide food subsidies, especially for the poor Nigerians.

This was even as the group noted that it has perfected plans to roll out agro mechanization and food Processing equipment to enable Nigerian farmers to increase food production.

Chairman of the group, Don Ekesiobi, over the weekend in Abuja, disclosed this when he briefed newsmen about the group’s forthcoming ” Special Agro equipment and Technology Expo tagged Sustainable food security and Agro produce export through Mechanization”.

Ekesiobi stated that while the government at all levels should make food affordable to all Nigerians, other stakeholders also get involved not just to provide food, but also to create employment opportunities for all.

According to him, his group was getting involved in agriculture, because it was an alternative means of economic prosperity for the Nigerian masses.

He noted that the agro mechanization Expo which will bring on board about 10 Foreign partners will open up opportunities for both farmers and agro investors, to impactful mechanization for food production.

He said, “Agricultural business is not just the business of Government, though the government is expected to create an enabling environment and some form of subsidy for food to affordable to the poor, and that’s why as a private organization when Mr President declared an emergency on food security in Nigeria, which is in line with his 8 point agenda.

” We strategically align our programs and policies in achieving the set objective which will not only make food available, affordable and accessible but create jobs and reduce poverty among women and youths through Agro mechanization and food Processing.

” In other to boost Sustainable Agro production and Food Security, we carefully selected 10 among our Foreign partners with good global impactful track records that can propel the development of the Nigerian Agricultural business sector.

They have contributed to executing agro projects in different Western and Asian countries that are self-sufficient in food production and have a high volume of Exported Agro produce.

” We are bringing them to Nigeria to replicate the same Multi Billion Dollar agro-business in Nigeria We are in Partnership with the federal ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to achieve this objective”, he added.