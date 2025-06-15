Hardship: Group Calls On Tinubu To End Economics Challenges

Share

The Campaign for Democracy group on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate urgent reforms to address the economic challenges facing the nation in a bid to alleviate the suffering of its citizens.

In a statement titled, “The June 12 Struggle: A Reflection on Its Legacy and the Value of the Sacrifices Made,” the National President of the association, Reverend Ifeanyi Odili, expressed concern that the Tinubu-led administration has not yet found solutions to the severe economic hardships and suffering that Nigerians have endured over the past two years.

Furthermore, the Campaign for Democracy voiced regret over its role in advocating for the transition from military to civilian rule, noting that the current administration has proven to be far more detrimental to the Nigerian people.

The group warned that if the government does not prioritise people-oriented policies to address the plight of Nigerians, the country could face instability and potential unrest.

Emphasising that good governance is essential to prevent democratic collapse, the Campaign for Democracy urged the Federal Government to “undertake immediate and drastic reforms to rectify its mistakes, prioritise citizens’ welfare, and serve the people rather than the privileged few.”

The group also reflected on how the failures of Nigeria’s democratic experiment have led them to consider the legacy of the June 12 struggle and the sacrifices made during that time.

The statement read, “In comparison, the former military regime was more tolerable than the current group of political leaders, who appear to prioritise self-interest over the public good.

“The government’s policies have resulted in unprecedented hunger, hyperinflation, and widespread suffering, illustrating its failures.”

