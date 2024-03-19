Hardship: Gov Radda Disburses Over N470m To Banditry, COVID-19 Victims

In an effort to reduce suffering and hardship among his Citizens, the Governor of Katsina State, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has commenced the disbursement of over N470 million to victims of banditry and COVID-19 in the state.

The initiative, according to a released signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaulah Mohammed, was a deliberate initiative that was conceived in partnership with the International Donor Agency and R.H. Equipt, aims to alleviate the economic hardship caused by lack of Security and the last COVID-19 Pandemic.

The release hints that Governor Radda enlisted 550 victims of armed banditry who received N150,000 each, totalling N82.5 million. While 3,876 COVID-19 victims received N100,000 each, amounting to N387.6 million, making the total disbursement to N470 million, but excluding the cost of training provided to beneficiaries across Katsina’s 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

According to Governor Radda, this programme is a fulfilment of a campaign promise he made, adding that the Governor way back expressed his commitment to empowering those affected by banditry and COVID-19, particularly women and girls.

Speaking at the disbursement ceremony, Governor Radda commended the Katsina State Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development as well as the State’s House of Assembly for their role in selecting and training the beneficiaries.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Professor Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, expressed gratitude to the Governor and R.H. EQUIPT for the support given to the programme.

Professor Muhammad Yusuf Dandume, representing R.H. EQUIPT, reaffirmed their commitment to collaborating with the Katsina State Government to achieve success in this programme.