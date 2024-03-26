Hardship: Gombe Govt Unveils Ramadan Palliative For 214,500 Beneficiaries

The government of Gombe State has launched its Ramadan palliative program, aimed at providing support for vulnerable households during the holy month of Ramadan.

The program, which was unveiled by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya targets over 214,500 beneficiaries in the state.

According to the government, the Ramadan palliative initiative is a significant step towards mitigating the hardship faced by the residents of the state, particularly those in rural areas. Speaking at the flag-off of the distribution on Tuesday in Gombe, the governor said, “With the coming of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of reflection, compassion, and generosity, we stand ready to extend our support once again.

“Today, we are commencing another round of palliative food distribution, with a renewed focus on reaching 214,500 beneficiaries. This gesture is not merely about providing sustenance; it is about ensuring that our people can observe their fast with dignity and gratitude, in accordance with the teachings of our religions,” he explained.

While assuring that the government is committed to the welfare and well-being of every citizen of Gombe state, Governor Yahaya stated that his administration remains steadfast and unwavering.

He said, “We understand the challenges that our people face, and we will continue to stand by them, providing assistance and support whenever and wherever it is needed”.

“This exercise demonstrates that our commitment to helping our people during difficult times remains an enduring attribute of this administration. From the days of the COVID-19 pandemic to the recent removal of fuel subsidy, we have taken steps to alleviate the suffering of our people during their period of need,” the Gombe state governor, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Northern States Governors Forum (NSGF) stated.