Hardship: Foundation Distributes Assorted Grains To 500 Households In Zamfara

The Umaru Shinkafi Legacy Foundation on Thursday distributed food items to the 500 vulnerable households in the Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State aimed at alleviating hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and the lingering security challenges in the state.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries, the Coordinator of the foundation in the area, Aliyu Sani, said the gesture was aimed at assisting the vulnerable households in reducing economic hardship.

“The beneficiaries included 500 poor and vulnerable households, female-headed families, orphans, people with disabilities and aged persons among others”, Sani has explained.

The assorted grains distributed comprised rice, millet, maize and cooking oil amongst others and were strictly targeted at only those selected by the circumstance of driving into difficulties for living.

“Each household beneficiary is to receive a 50kg bag of rice, packages of maize and millet and one gallon of cooking oil”, he maintained.

The Sole Administrator of Zurmi Local Council, Alhaji Aminu Atiku Zurmi represented by the Deputy Director of the Local Government Council on Religious Affairs, Yusuf Garba described the gesture as a timely and most needed intervention.

“This is timely considering the high cost of standard of living, hike price of essential goods and food scarcity in the country.

“You know Zurmi is one of the affected LGAs affected by insecurity, we have many families affected by banditry activities who needed urgent intervention.

“This gesture will reduce the suffering of the people caused by current economic hardship in the country”, he explained.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ummaru Mai’injin and Suwaiba Bature, expressed gratitude to the foundation for the kind gesture.

“We appreciate this timely support, we are appealing to government at all levels and well-meaning individuals to extend their support to people in the rural communities.