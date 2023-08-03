Hardship Following Subsidy Removal Led Me To Robbery —Suspect

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 30- year- old man, Adebayo Adedayo for robbing a Point of Sales (PoS) operator at Owode Community, via Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the state. Adedayo was arrested along with a motorcyclist, Adeyemi Sodiq who drove him out of the scene after robbing the POS operator. Speaking with our Correspondent at the police headquarters in Osogbo, the main suspect Adedayo lamented that the economic situation in the country led him to robbery.

Adedayo who claimed to be a plumber, said he decided to venture into robbery work because nobody was patronising him in the past few months due to fuel subsidy removal. Narrating how he robbed his victim, the suspect said he has been monitoring the man for some time in his shop until he targeted the time he closed from the work and then hit him with a stick as he was going home with his bag containing recharge cards and power banks.

He explained: “It happens that on 17 of July, 2023 I entered a man’s shop at Owede Community in Iragbiji. I have been monitoring the man’s movement for some time. I stayed somewhere watching the time he would close from shop, as he was going with his bag I hit him with stick and immediately he fell down and fainted I took the bag containing recharge card worth N462,200 and power bank.

When I noticed he has fainted, I ran to hid in a place and called a friend who is a bike man in Osogbo to come and pick me at Iragbiji with a promise to pay him any amount he wants. I gave the bike man N8,000. “This is my first time of stealing, the situation and circumstances around made me to snatch the man’s bag. I have a wife and a child, things are too hard for me, no work and I don’t have anyone to give me money though, I have a grandma.”

Speaking with our correspondent, the State Police Public Relation Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola said a case of robbery was reported on July 17, 2023 by a man who deals in recharge card and POS at Store in Owode community behind Oluwatoyin block industry .

“The robbers hit him with stick on his head and forcefully dispossessed him of a bag which contained cash sum of N20,000, recharge cards, 3 POS terminals, two power banks, Wi-fi, Bunch of keys, all valued N877,000.