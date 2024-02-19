Hardship: Fix nation’s economy, allow Abiola’s spirit rest, Ex-NADECO chief tells Tinubu

A former chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), during the June 12 struggle, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, has asked President Bola Tinubu to urgently fix the nation’s economy to allow the spirit of late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, rest in peace. Unagha, who made the remarks while speaking to newsmen over the weekend, warned that the spirit of Abiola will not rest until the present government does the needful by fixing the nation’s economy.

The former Delta State Deputy Coordinator of NADECO, expressed shock over the worsening state of the nation’s economy, noting that people are dying on a daily basis due to frustration and hunger. According to him, the economic hard ship is as a result of bad policies; especially the removal of the fuel subsidy and that the Federal Government should reverse its decision on the subsidy. He noted that Nigerians who fought for democracy never anticipated that at any time a bag of cement will rise to N11,000 and a 50kg bag of rice will rose to N70,000 or N80,000. The human rights activist noted that though he will not support military intervention because of economic hardship the country is passing through: “Nigeria has never had it so bad since independence. The government should not wait for the people’s uprising before doing the needful.

“People are dying on a daily basis due to frustration and hunger as a result of bad policies; especially the removal of the fuel subsidy. Therefore, the Federal Government should reverse its decision on the subsidy, because the democracy which some of us fought and laboured for has become uninteresting.” Unagha expressed concern that a large proportion of government officials where members of NADECO, but wondered why the administration appear to have distanced itself from the ideology of NADECO.