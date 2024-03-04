Hardship: FG To Commence Distribution Of Grains Across States

The Federal Government through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari has approved the distribution of 42,000 metric tonnes of grains, which will start this week among the 36 states that make up the Federation.

According to Kyari, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) are collaborating with the Ministry to make sure the grains are delivered to the correct recipients in the appropriate amounts and containers.

Speaking on Monday via its verified X page, the minister said that in order to stabilise the market, 58,500 metric tonnes of milled rice from large rice millers will also be released.

“In these trying times, I extend my sincere compassion to those affected by the hardships in the country. I understand the gravity of the situation, especially with the unfortunate event of foodstuff warehouse looting.

“Amidst these challenges, I want to assure you that our commitment to your well-being remains resolute. We shall commence the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains, as approved by Mr President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled out this week.

“We are working hand in hand with NEMA and the DSS to ensure that the grains get to the right people in the right packages and quantities. Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization,” the minister said.