Hardship: FG Orders Immediate Release Of 102,000mt Rice, Maize 

.…vows to go after hoarders of foodstuff

…considers importation to augment where necessary.

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate release of 102 metric tonnes of grains (rice and maize) to the public.

This is a move to mitigate the pangs of hunger caused by the high cost of living assigned by soaring prices of foods in the country.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the Presidential Committee on Food Emergency chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris also warned that the government has resolved to go after those middlemen hoarding food items in the country.

He equally hinted at the possibility of importing food items to mitigate shortfalls in supplies of food and commodities.

He said the President has directed that food be made available, whatever it will take.

The decision came after a series of deliberations by the committee, in reaction to the protests by Nigerians over the high cost of food and other economic challenges.

Details later…