Hardship: FG accepts blame for high cost of cement

The Federal Government says it is partly to blame for the high cost of cement. It accepted the blame at a meeting yesterday with major cement manufacturers where it pegged the price of a 50kg bag of cement at between N7,000 and N8,000 depending on the location nationwide. President Bola Tinubu called the meeting to find a lasting solution to the astronomical selling price of cement. The meeting had in attendance the Minister of Works Dave Umahi; his Trade and Investment counterpart Doris Uzoka-Anite; Dangote Plc, BUA Plc and Lafarge Plc. The price of a 50kg bag of cement had soared to N13,000 in many retail stores in Abuja and other parts of the country. Reading a communiqué after the meeting, Umahi said the manufacturers had committed to review the price when they receive the expected remedies from the government.

The government blamed smuggling, bad roads, high energy costs, and the foreign exchange crisis for the high cost of cement. The minister said certain issues including smuggling, bad roads, high energy costs, and the forex crisis caused the high price but stressed that manufacturers had expressed their readiness to bring down the prices in the future. He said: “The cement manufacturers have noted to the government that the present high cost of cement in the market is very much abnormal in some locations nationwide.

“Ideally, they noted that cement price, and retail price to a consumer should not cost more than between N7,000 to N8,000 per 50 kg bag of cement “Therefore, the government and the cement manufacturers, which are Dangote Plc, BUA Plc, and Lafarge Plc have agreed to have their cement price nationwide between N7,000 to N8,000 naira per 50 kg pack of cement, depending on the locations, which means that this price depends on the locations. “