Hardship: FCT Command Not Aware Of NLC Protest – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police headquarters on Wednesday said it is not aware of the organised labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) planned nationwide protest.

NEW TELEGRAPH recalls that the nationwide demonstrations against the deteriorating economic condition of the country are scheduled for February 27 and 28 as it began to organise its members nationally for the nationwide protest on Monday.

According to Labour, the country’s cost of living crisis particularly for civil servants made the protest inevitable.

Speaking on the development, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, noted that the command personnel would be present during the demonstration to prevent a breakdown of law and order, however, expressed concerns about the security situation in the country’s capital.

Speaking further, she clarified that no scheduled protest in the zone had been reported to the command.

The PPRO said, “I wish to note that the FCT Police Command isn’t aware of any intending protest.

“However measures will be emplaced to ensure that hoodlums do not take advantage of any activities of the NLC to disrupt the peace in the FCT if the protest does occur”.