Hardship: Ex-Reps Member Distributes N100m, Cars, Plots Of Land To Constituents

In an effort to cushion the effect of the plaguing economic hardship facing the nation, a former member of the House of Representatives from Tarauni, Kano, Hafizu Kawu, has distributed N100 million, cars and plots of land to the members of his constituents.

The member who couldn’t make it back to the National Assembly in the 2023 election said that trajectory of life cannot stop his magnanimous belief in the suffering of his people and how to support them.

In the same vein, Kawu gave out cash grants to twenty people as the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) was given to each. While 33 people went home with brand-new motorbikes.

Kawu said he decided to do this at this critical period of global economic transition when every country in the world is being faced with peculiar economic challenges. Since the exit of the COVID-19 pandemic era.

“In our own situation we need to compliment the effort of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is evolving ways and manners to cushion the effect of post COVID-19 era,” he said.

Leaders and elders of All Progressives Congress (APC), from the Tarauni local government benefited from the gesture delivered by Kawu, as many of them were seen exchanging pleasantries assuring that they would do their best to see that Kawu get elected come 2027.

While describing the gestures as dividends of democracy, Kawu assured that he would continue doing that, to assist improve entrepreneurship development in his constituency.

Party leaders were sighted lamenting that, it was just fate that worked against Kawu in the 2023 election. When he lost to the then-opposition party. As well as in court rulings.

Strong APC members in the Tarauni federal constituency, assured that they would support the candidature of Kawu come the 2027 general election.

Believing that when he was a member in the last Assembly he delivered goodies to his constituency. That alone, according to them, is a clear testimony that he could perform again when he gets the chance.

