Hardship: Ex-Minister Sends Strong Message To Akpabio

Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the President of the 10th Senate has been warned by the former Minister of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, Nduese Essien, to stop releasing unconfirmed reports on national problems.

Essien who gave the warning on Monday said it was shameful that Governor Seyi Makinde had refuted the assertion that the Federal Government had given state governors N30 billion to reduce inflation and food costs in their states.

In an open letter to Senator Akpabio titled, “My Dear Senate President, Modesty Is a Virtue To Embrace,” the venerable statesman maintained that in order to protect his reputation, Akpabio, the nation’s third citizen, must verify facts before making it public.

He said, “In a televised plenary session last Tuesday, you told Nigerians that you had received an unverified report about the purported allocation of N30 billion to each governor of the Federation by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to mitigate inflation and food prices in their states.

“Before making such a public statement, you as the leader of the Nigerian legislature and one of the highest-ranking officials in the current administration should have thoroughly verified such a claim.

“The subsequent rebuttal of this claim by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and the loud silence from All Progressives Congress (APC) governors suggest you did not double-check the information before giving it to the public.

“This serious error, along with previous blunders, harms your leadership reputation.

“I urge you to stop making hasty and unfounded claims that could inflame tensions or damage the government and the institution you represent. It is important to apply caution when we speak as leaders.”