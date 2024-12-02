Hardship: Ex-Lawmaker, Ojudu Tasks Govt To Initiate Vibrant Economic Policies

Share

…sets to unveil book highlights on Journalism Adventure

In view of the economic dwindling bedevilling the nation, a veteran Journalist and former lawmaker representing Ekiti central senatorial district, Babafemi Ojudu have called on government at all levels to come up with vibrant and development policies that would liberate the people from abject poverty at the country.

Ojudu specifically decried the current rate of economic challenges and skyrocketed price increase of goods and consumables in the country.

The Veteran journalist spoke on Sunday evening while addressing journalists on his new documentary book titled “Adventures of a Guerrilla Journalist” which would soon be unveiled.

He revealed how he consumed his urine to survive in prison under the military regime of Late Sani Abacha.

The Book, which captured his struggles for the success and sustainability of democracy under the military regime gave detailed information on how he was arrested fifteen times between 1993 and 1997 as an investigative reporter and other life-threatening experiences encountered.

Governance is about service, the problem is that we have yet to get it right. During the time of Obafemi Awolowo, there were programs that took care of the needs of everyone. We need that kind of a leader committed and truthful. We pray that the younger generation will take charge.

Nigerians are suffering things are tough in this dispensation. Too short a period,2023 -2024. Things have doubled in price.

The way out is to do something differently, Change economic policies. People are suffering. Things have gone bad drastically. We pray for a better time with the hope that the program in place works well ”

Ojudu on his time of struggles in those days as an investigative journalist said:

“There was a time I drank my urine when I was dying, I had gonorrhoea and no medication was given to me. I read a book about someone who says urine cures illnesses and maybe because I had faith in it, I could not feel the illness again the following day after drinking it”.

He said the book is also dedicated to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of some well-meaning Nigerians “who valiantly fought and discharged their duties with conscientious diligence during the prolonged military rule in Nigeria”.

Some of them are President Bola Tinubu, Late Gani Fawehinmi, Bayo Onanuga, and Professor Segun Banjo, among others.

Ojudu added the book pays homage to those who died in the struggle for their commitment to a liberated society, independent press, democratic ethos and the pursuit of good governance.

The veteran journalist who stated that the book will be officially launched on December 18, 2024, called on Nigerians to get copies at nearby Bookshops in Lagos, Ibadan and Ekiti for digestion.

Share

Please follow and like us: