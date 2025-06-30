Hardship: Every Sector In Nigeria Is Battered –Emir Sanusi

The Emir of Kano, M u h a m m a d u Sanusi II, has lamented the worsening state of Nigeria’s economy, stating that every sector in the country is battered and in decline.

Represented by labour and human rights activist, Dr. Comrade Auwalu Mudi Yakasai (Danmalikin Kano), the monarch made the remarks during the 51st regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting/training workshop of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), held at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State.

According to the Emir, the Nigerian labour movement is going through one of its most challenging eras in history, and no longer stands as the vocal champion of the masses as it once did. He said: “Every other sphere of human endeavour in Nigeria is now being battered.

The economy, social life, education, health — all are going down. Even the labour movement is under a dwindling fortune.” He described the current hardship in the country as unprecedented, pointing to recent increases in fuel prices and a steep economic downturn.

He noted that in the past, labour unions were at the forefront of resisting antipeople policies and defending the rights of workers. “In those days, labour was the vanguard of the struggle — united with student unions, market associations, religious leaders.

What is happening now? Labour seems to have lost its voice,” he queried. While addressing union leaders, he urged them to revisit the foundational principles of trade unionism — the three Cs: Cooperation, Contestation, and Confrontation — as tools to protect and advance workers’ rights.

“You start with cooperation. If that fails, move to contestation. And if that too fails, you confront. Confrontation has many forms — and strike action is just one of them.” The Emir’s representative commended SSANU President, Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, for promoting open and democratic leadership through consistent engagement with members.