Hardship: Emir Of Lafia Calls For End To Economic Crisis

The Emir of Lafia, Alhaji Sidi Bage Muhammad (rtd), has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and traders’ unions to take immediate action in resolving the increasing cost of food items and essential commodities.

The Emir made the call on Wednesday during a meeting with the leadership of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association at his palace in Lafia.

Alhaji Sidi’s call comes amid renewed protests and strike threats by labour unions due to the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

He emphasized the necessity for sustainable measures to stabilize the economy and create opportunities for the less privileged to afford daily meals.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s efforts in providing food palliatives to states, the Emir stressed the importance of decisive action to alleviate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and restore hope to the citizens.

He also emphasized the significance of a sincere economic policy beyond the mere reversal of the fuel subsidy removal policy.

In his statement, Musa Turaki-Gamji, the President of the Nasarawa State Traders and Marketers Association, called for a thorough examination of the nation’s monetary policy, highlighting dollarization, rising inflation, customs duty, and price control as areas requiring attention.

He affirmed the union’s commitment to supporting government plans to alleviate the people’s hardship and sought the support of the traditional institutions and market forces in addressing the crisis, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts to improve the situation in the state.