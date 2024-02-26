Hardship: Despite Police Warning Protesters Hit Lagos Streets

A human rights organisation, “Take It Back Movement (TIB)” on Monday staged a protest in Lagos State against the nation’s skyrocketing food prices and exorbitant cost of living.

The purpose of the protest, according to the information gathered by New Telegraph was to voice opposition to the warning that Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade issued on Sunday.

In Ojuelegba, the state’s under-the-bridge area, demonstrators were observed carrying banners with varied inscriptions to voice their complaints over the nation’s current economic difficulty.

The TIB National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, told our correspondent that the rally showed the people’s determination to resist repressive trends and hardship.

Sanyaolu said: “Yes, despite police attempts to frustrate the people, Lagosians stood their ground. The police are paid by taxpayers’ money, they are meant to secure us.

“We were able to match from Yaba Labour House to Maryland. The protest will continue tomorrow and updates will be given. We will join NLC in their nationwide mass action to put an end to this hardship created by the ruling elite.

Stating their demands, Sanyaolu said, “The Tinubu-led government must immediately reverse the fuel subsidy removal, the floating of naira and other policies of the International Monetary Fund imposed on Nigerians.”