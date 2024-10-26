Hardship: Deputy Speaker Gives Grants To Abia Indigent Rural Dwellers

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has doled out grants to indigent and vulnerable indigenes in the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State.

Speaking to newsmen on the grant distribution, Mr Emma Trumps Eke, Director General, Benjamin Kalu my Foundation, said the generosity by the deputy speaker is scheduled to run on a monthly basis and in phases.

“My principal said he’s going to run this over a period of time, so on a monthly basis, a different set of people selected by the traditional rulers, president generals of these communities, political leaders, other stakeholders and of course our structure, Hon Benjamin Kalu Movement will also have input.” Eke saiid.

He explained that 80 people were chosen from every federal ward of the constituency and it was done in a way to boost the philanthropic effort of the d?peaker.

He revealed that some legislative aides from the constituency contributed to Benjamin Kalu’s family support grant for rural dwellers in the little way they can from their monthly salary.

“In view of this current economic situation, the Deputy Speaker came out with this noble idea of family support grant for rural dwellers.

“For people living in the rural areas, the grant can help you start petty trading and the multiplier effect, if properly harnessed, will put food on their table.

“There are legislative aides who said out of what they are earning, they are also giving back. We were looking at about 1200 persons to receive the grant today”, Eke stated.

Also speaking, the state woman lea der of Benjamin Kalu Foundation, Lady Philomena Ikwuegu told newsmen that the kind gesture means a lot to the beneficiaries especially in these hard times.

“One of them was so excited because he has not received such in these hard times,” Lady Philomena said.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the deputy speaker for his benevolence.

One of the beneficiaries, Chief Ihendu John Ogba said; “I want to thank him, let him continue, by the grace of God, the next time, he is going to be the senator of this senatorial zone. One good turn deserves another”.

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Comfort Chukwu thanked the Deputy Speaker, saying that she plans to use her share to invest in her farm land for increased cultivation.

On her part, Mrs Mba Ijeoma Precious, a petty trader from Apanu Item expressed joy after receiving her share and said it will boost her petty trade.

“I’m very excited to receive this amount of money, as a petty trader, I will use this money to support my business. This money is even given without minding your political affiliation. May God bless Hon Benjamin Kalu and give him the strength to do more,” she said

The programme is tagged “Family Support Grant for Rural Dwellers”, is a cash grant aimed at reducing the suffering of vulnerable groups across the 13 wards in the constituency.

The family support grant for rural dwellers kicked off on Friday at Akanu Item where no fewer than 1200 benefitted from the millions of naira made available for it.

Share

Please follow and like us: