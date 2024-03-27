Hardship: Dangote Donates 80,000 Bags Of Rice To Lagos Residents

…Sanwo-Olu says Dangote prioritise Nigerians’ welfare above profit

…Charges Order Wealthy Nigerians To Emulate Billionaire

As the nation grapples with economic hardships occasioned by fiscal and monetary reforms of the Federal Government, the Governor of Lagos States, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday called on well-to-do and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the President of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Alhaji Aliko Dangote, by pulling their resources to assist the most vulnerable citizens in the society.

The Governor made the statement while appreciating the billionaire industrialist after the ADF donated 80,000 bags of 10 kilograms of rice for onward distribution to Lagosians.

He also reiterated the determination of his administration to continue to explore various strategies to make life easier for its citizens through “Eko Cares” and other poverty alleviation initiatives.

Speaking further at the official handing over ceremony of trucks of rice to the state, held at Lagos House, Ikeja, the Governor expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Dangote Foundation for the kind gesture of standing by the weak, downtrodden in the society.

Sanwo-Olu said the gesture is another demonstration of what the Dangote Foundation stands for while urging other wealthy Nigerians, particularly leaders of the organised private sector to emulate Dangote and partner with the government to bring succour to the most vulnerable in the society.

The Governor described Aliko Dangote as a Nigerian who has chosen to be different.

“You have choices but you have made the right one which is caring for the vulnerable. I appreciate Mr Aliko Dangote for extending his kind gestures to the people at the bottom of the pyramid and we are grateful for supporting us in government” Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking at the flag-off in Alausa, Dangote said, the distribution of the 80,000 bags of 10kg rice is another demonstration of the foundation’s commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are at the core of humanity.

He also disclosed that the distribution of the rice is in addition to the daily distribution of 12,500 loaves of bread in Lagos, Dangote stressed that with the initiative, he stated that the foundation aspires to ameliorate some of the burdens faced by vulnerable communities across Lagos State.

Justifying the food intervention in Lagos, Dangote said: “While our traditional Ramadan food distribution has been focused on the Muslim Community, we recognize that the current circumstances where a significant proportion of Nigerians across the nation are experiencing severe hardship due to the prevailing high prices of food require that we broaden our program to cover communities of all faiths.

“This is why we are extending the Ramadan initiative to cover all the thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory as a testament to our commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values and the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan,” he said.

Group Executive Director Commercial Operations at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Fatima Aliko-Dangote, in her comments, said:

“There are many other things the Dangote Foundation is also doing. We are also serving 2,500 breads all over Lagos daily. We started this in 2020 during COVID-19. Also in our hometown in Kano, we have been doing breakfast, lunch and dinner for the past 35 years. She concluded

The CEO of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, said the Foundation is partnering with credible NGOs, civil societies, and religious bodies among others to ensure the donations go to the most vulnerable in Lagos State.

She said the Foundation is guided by a vision of empowering Africans to achieve their self-actualization and full potential as it believes that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

“In times of hardship, it is imperative that we stand together as one nation, one community, extending a helping hand to our brothers and sisters in their time of need as we have done with our female empowerment programme in Lagos State which targeted 40,000 (Forty thousand) disadvantaged women,” she added.

While commending Lagos state governor, Dangote described him as a man with a penchant for overcoming adversity and enormous capacity in handling emergencies,

Dangote urged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the efforts to support the less privileged in the communities, especially during Ramadan, which is a time of self-reflection, empathy, and charity.

She added that the Foundation is doing the distribution using NGOs, Christian organisations, and Muslim organisations working hand in hand to make sure that the rice is really getting to the needy