Hardship: Cut Cost Of Governance, Cleric Tells Nigerian Leaders

A foremost Islamic scholar and the National Missioner of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdulmumini Hannafi Ayara, has called on the government to cut the cost of governance as a response to the current economic hardship facing the country.

According to him, a prudent approach to the management of the nation’s resources and a visionary approach to the economy will put the country on a sustainable path.

Ayara, who made the remarks at the maiden Ramadan lecture of the Ma’sharul Al-Adabiy Al-Kamaliy Islamic and Arabic Institute in Ilorin on Wednesday, noted that posterity will always judge every decision made by the leadership country.

“The country is going through a hard time, but my advice to our leaders is to institutionalize a prudent means of managing the resources of the country and govern with the fear of Almighty Allah,” he said.

To avoid any cycle of hardship, Ayara said, “It’s also important to always address the root cause of any problems in order to avert future occurrence.”

Ayara, who is the founder, commended the Alumni of the institution for organizing the Ramadan program and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant them enablement to continue to uphold the teachings of Islam.

“I would like to commend all the Alumni students for this wonderful initiative. We are very happy to see them keeping the values and ideals of Sheikh Kamaldeen Al-adaby alive,” he said.

Earlier in his lecture, the guest speaker, Sheikh Kamaldeen Sofiyullahi Kamaldeen, who is a lecturer at the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), called on the government to be proactive in tackling the economic hardship facing the nation.

He outlined the importance of Zakat, elimination of bribery and corruption in governance, adherence to official regulations in trade and transaction, offering help to the needy, and equal distribution of wealth in creating a virile economic system that will stand the test of time.