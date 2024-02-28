Hardship: CUPP berates Tinubu for naming sons on Qatar delegation

The Coalition of United Political Parties, (CUPP) has criticised President Bola Tinubu for including his children – Seyi Tinubu and Yinka Tinubu – on the presidential delegation to Qatar amid the severe economic hardship the country. National Secretary Peter Ameh accused Tinubu of insincerity. The coalition said: “In What capacity are Seyi Tinubu and Yinka Tinubu, (sons of Bola A. Tinubu) travelling to Qatar on the official list of Nigeria’s delegation? “While Tinubu is busy deceiving Nigerians that he is serious about cutting down the cost of governance, he is increasing such cost through the back door with a bloated list of dignitaries which includes his family members.

“These are slots that should have been given to professionals who are wellequipped to negotiate a good deal for our collapsing economy and country. His children have no idea or experience required in this business of international affairs and relations with bilateral trade between countries.”