Hardship: Cultivate Rice, Protect Naira From Depreciation, Fadahunsi Begs FG, States

The lawmaker representing Osun East in the Senate, Adenigba Fadahunsi, has implored the federal and state governments to invest in massive cultivation of rice, to further strengthen the naira.

Fadahunsi said large cultivation of quality rice to meet the local needs of Nigerians, will reduce the huge amount going into the importation of the food item.

The lawmaker spoke in Ilase-Ijesa, at the presentation of 3000 bags of rice to various groups drawn from the 10 local government areas in the Senatorial District.

He said over the years, rice has managed to become the most important food on the country’s menu, making it imperative for the government to make it available to the people at affordable cost.

“How rice has become such an important food on the country’s menu is still not clear to many people. But the reality is that it is sought after by people.

“That has made it important for government at all levels to make this food and others available at an affordable cost. Foreign exchange going into the importation of rice annually is huge.

“If we can produce large quantities of this particular food item locally, it will reduce forex going into importing it. With that, we will save the naira from further depreciation and strengthen it.

“I am begging the government to do something urgently about it. States and Federal Government must act on this as soon as possible,” Fadahunsi said.

Commending a large turnout at the event where the food item was distributed, Fadahunsi urged the beneficiaries to continue praying for Osun and Nigeria, predicting better days for all in the year 2025.

A statement by Fadahunsi’s media adviser, Sam Segun-Progress obtained in Osogbo on Tuesday, explained that the event coincided with a courtesy visit of the leadership of the market women in Osun East Senatorial District to the federal lawmaker.

It read partly, “The leadership of the market women had come to pay a solidarity visit on the Senator and to thank him for his contributions to the welfare of traders in various markets while requesting for more interventions in the areas of their needs.

“At the event, the lawmaker gave out over 3000 bags of rice to constituents from the 10 Local Government Areas in the Senatorial and Modakeke Area Office.

“The beneficiaries of the gesture include; traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, and market women, who received the food items for onward distribution to their followers.”

