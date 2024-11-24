Hardship: C’River NANS To Establish Mass Transit For Students 

Share

The new leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students in Cross River State has promised to reduce the cost of transportation for students bot within and outside Calabar through the establishment of a mass transit system.

Newly elected Director of Contact, Action and mobilization, representing the state, Comrade Okon Okon Jacob, made this known to newsmen in Calabar at the weekend, after his victory in Port Harcourt recently.

Jacob said with the crisis in the petroleum sector, it was only natural that the association in the state should have an investment that will cushion the effect of the situation.

Flanked by NANS stakeholder, Comrade Icha Godswill and Comrade John Ushie, another stakeholder, Jacob said: “We went for election of NANS at the University of Port Harcourt and I was elected to represent Cross River State as the Director of Contact, Action and mobilization, NANS zone B, South South.

“With the fuel situation bitting hard especially on students, my first priority is to see to the establishment of a mass transit system to relief them of high cost of transportation.

“We hope to partner with the state government because it’s a revenue generating venture which, I believe, the government is ready to assist. We believe that with the mass transit, pressure would be taken off from the government,” Jacob said.

On his part, John Ushie said Okon won the position because he has government blessings “and has shown leadership qualities. He is good in mobilization and is well connected. Why we are supporting him is because he has integrated into the student ‘ system. Cross River students are happy for his emergence because over the years, we have not been getting serious positions in NANS.

