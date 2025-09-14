Hardship: Coping With Multiple Taxes, Levies Amidst Economic Downturn

•FG, MDAs compete on charging more taxes, levies

• Over taxation stifling business while investor flee abroad..Analyst

A new bill is undergoing legislative processes at the National Assembly to make Tax Identification Number (TIN) a precondition for an individual to engage in banking or allied services. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, reports that as the government tightens the noose on Nigerians with taxes and levies, living condition worsens under collapsed infrastructure, insecurity and eroded purchasing power

Taxing Nigerians to death

Abdul Mahmud is a human rights attorney in Abuja. He said that since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, his administration has enthroned an aggressive taxation regime—a regime that is suffocating and straining citizens and small businesses.

According to him, the surge in taxes under the guise of economic reforms is pushing poor Nigerians deeper into poverty, exacerbating existing inequalities and stifling opportunities for real growth.

Mahmud noted that Economists like Jeffrey Sachs, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Paul Collier, and rights attorney, Derrick Bell, have consistently warned against relentless tax hikes that produce negative economic outcomes, especially in countries like Nigeria that struggle with weak institutions, high unemployment, and a fragile middle class.

“Our country’s trajectory under President Tinubu illustrates the dangers they have long warned against,” he said.

Paul Collier and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in their World Bank Report on state fragility, argued that governments must not only take governance seriously but also frame development agenda around security, which includes the wellness or wellbeing of citizens, stability, the rule of law, and expanding economic opportunities before embarking on aggressive taxation.

They noted that a country like Nigeria, where the trust of government business exists as a huge public deficit, tax hikes without corresponding improvements in public services breed resentment and encourage tax evasion.

Their analysis, Mahmud said, was a stark reminder that taxation alone cannot drive development; it must be part of a broader strategy that includes infrastructure, education, and healthcare investments.

He said that among the most notable moves President Tinubu has made since he assumed office was the removal of the fuel subsidy—a decision that triggered a 300 per cent increase in fuel prices overnight.

“While the government claimed this measure was necessary to reduce fiscal deficits, its impact on ordinary Nigerians is devastating.”

“The Tinubu administration did not stop there; a raft of new taxes has since followed with the Central Bank of Nigeria announcing new increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) fees. Not to be beaten to the game of who imposes the highest taxation fees, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) announced that it had approved a 100 per cent increase in data charges; although the NCC claimed it approved 50 per cent data charges. However, telecommunication companies have gone ahead to hike data charges by over 200 per cent, thus making internet access—a critical tool for business and education—prohibitively expensive for many.

“As if that is not enough pain on the populace, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced a regime of band A, B, C, D which implies higher electricity tariff. While that is taking away whatever was left of the purchasing power of the ordinary Nigerian, the news broke of government’s plan to commence collection of 5 per cent fuel tax as from next year.

“Don’t also forget that while NPA had announced its own tariff hike, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) equally joined in the madness by imposing a 4 per cent charge on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports. Businesses have not been spared either. The government continuously imposes multiple taxes on businesses to shore up public revenue. This effect is the stifling of businesses while investors are fleeing abroad. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of Nigeria’s economy that bear the brunt of these policies, have either scaled down operations or folded entirely, adding to the already alarming unemployment rate.”

Recall that during the Tax Reform debate, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State had declared President Tinubu’s tax reforms “inimical to the unity of the country”.

Yusuf, who spoke through his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo, during the 2025 celebration held at the Filin Mahaha, Kofar Naisa open theatre said: “This tax reform bill is not the solution to our economic challenges. Kano State stands firmly against any policy that negatively affects the welfare of our people,” he said.

Taxes/Levies collected by FIRS

Petroleum Profits Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Personal Income Tax (PIT): for non-residents, members of Armed Forces, Police and Officers of Nigerian Foreign Service, Withholding Tax (WHT), Tertiary Education Tax (EDT), Capital Gains Tax (CGT), National Information Technology Development Levy (NITDL), Stamp Duties (SD) and Pre-operation Levy (POL)

TIN for bank account

Meanwhile, a new bill undergoing legislative processes at the National Assembly requires that individuals engaged in banking, insurance, stock-broking, or other financial services to provide a Tax Identification Number (TIN) as a precondition for opening a new account or operating an existing one.

In simple terms, if you don’t have a tax ID, forget about even accessing your own money in the bank.

The bill, obtained from the National Assembly and dated October 4, 2024, stated: “A person engaged in banking, insurance, stock-broking, or other financial services in Nigeria shall make the provision of a tax ID, a precondition for opening a new account or operating an existing account.”

It was disclosed that this is part of a broader efforts to ensure that all individuals and entities participating in financial activities are properly registered for tax purposes.

Banks’ ATM charges, levies bleed Nigerians dry

Recall that on February 10, 2025, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced a significant revision to Automated Teller Machine withdrawal charges, set to take effect from March 1, 2025.

In a circular reflecting the same date, the apex bank directed all banks and financial institutions to implement new ATM withdrawal charges from March 1, 2025.

This means customers would now pay for every withdrawal made from another bank’s ATM.

The review affects the charges prescribed in Section 10.7 of the CBN Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial, and Non-Bank Financial Institutions (2020).

The circular, signed by John Onojah, Acting Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department at the CBN, is expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs across the country while ensuring that financial institutions apply appropriate charges for the service.

It read: “The three free monthly withdrawals allowed for Remote-On-Us (other bank’s customers/Not-On-Us consumers) in Nigeria under Section 10.6.2 of the Guide shall no longer apply.”

Under the new directive, withdrawals made from a customer’s bank ATM will remain free.

However, customers using another bank’s ATM will now be charged N100 per N20, 000 withdrawal when using ATMs located within bank premises.

For withdrawals made at off-site ATMs, a charge of N100 per N20, 000 withdrawals will apply, along with a surcharge of up to N500.

The surcharge, which will be an income of the ATM deployer or acquirer, must be disclosed at the point of withdrawal.

The CBN also stated that international ATM withdrawals would be charged at the exact rate set by the international acquirer.

The apex bank attributed the review to rising costs and the need to enhance efficiency in ATM operations.

The circular read: “In response to rising costs and the need to improve the efficiency of Automated Teller Machine services in the banking industry, the Central Bank of Nigeria has reviewed the ATM transaction fees prescribed in Section 10.7 of the extant CBN Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and Non-Bank Financial Institutions, 2020 (the Guide).

“This review is expected to accelerate the deployment of ATMs and ensure that appropriate charges are applied by financial institutions to consumers of the service. Accordingly, banks and other financial institutions are advised to apply the following fees with effect from March 1, 2025.”

No cash unending charges

The new ATM withdrawal charge is just one of many deductions that Nigerians face daily.

Most banks deduct between N50 and N100 monthly for account maintenance. Interbank transfers attract charges ranging from N10 to N50 per transaction. Customers are also charged between N6 and N15 per SMS alert on transactions, while using a bank’s short service code incurs a charge of N6.95.

Additionally, a N50 deduction applies to transfers above N10, 000, while ATM card replacements attract fees ranging from N1, 000 to N2, 000.

Some of these charges also include a 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax, further increasing deductions.

Many Nigerians argue that these charges are excessive, especially given the economic hardship in the country.

Nigerians lament multiple deductions

The recent introduction of additional ATM withdrawal fees by the CBN has sparked widespread frustration, as many are already burdened with multiple banking charges.

For many, these deductions are not just figures on a bank statement but represent a significant strain on their finances.

“I work as a secondary school teacher, and my salary is barely enough to cover my expenses,” said Tunde Olalekan, a resident of Surulere, Lagos.

“Now, I have to think twice before making a withdrawal. The additional N100 charge may not seem like much to some people but when added to other deductions, it reduces my already small income.”

Similarly, Mercy Okoro, a market trader at Mile 12, lamented how the charges affect small business owners.

“I rely on POS agents because banks are often crowded, and now they are charging more. If I withdraw N10, 000 twice a week, that’s N200 gone just on withdrawal fees. It’s unfair. Do they want to kill us?”

Students and young professionals are also feeling the pinch.

A final-year student at the University of Lagos, Samuel Onuoha, described how the fees eat into his limited allowance.

“I don’t have a steady income. So, every Naira counts. Sometimes, my parents send me N5, 000, and after bank deductions and charges, I have less than I need for transport and feeding. It’s frustrating.”

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, had condemned the scrapping of free ATM withdrawals for customers using other banks’ ATMs.

Reacting in an X post, Sani said the hike in ATM charges could push Nigerians back to physically cashing cheques in banks.

He wrote: “If the CBN continues to increase ATM charges, people will return to the era of physically entering the bank to cash their cheques.”

A call for review

Financial analysts and economists have weighed in on the impact of these charges on individuals and the economy.

A development economist and financial expert, Francis Adebayo, criticised the multiple taxes and levies imposed on Nigerians by the Federal Government, MDAs, saying it is overburdening Nigerians.

“The Federal Government, CBN and others need to review these policies. It is becoming unbearable. The Federal Government cannot be claiming in its new tax law to have reduced taxes for the poor when the same poor is paying 7.5 per cent VAT and several uncountable levies recently hiked by the MDAs.

“With the rising cost of living, many Nigerians hope the government and banking sector will reconsider these charges.”

Broader implications

Consumer rights groups have started advocating for a reduction in banking fees and several other taxes and levies imposed by government agencies, arguing that citizens should not be unfairly burdened in the pursuit of revenue.

Until then, many Nigerians will continue to feel the financial strain caused by these deductions, making everyday banking an expensive necessity.

A market leader in Andoni, Rivers State, Mrs Felicia Solomon, noted that the increased charges may discourage individuals, especially those in rural areas, from using formal banking services, thereby hindering financial inclusion efforts.

She also noted that to avoid these fees, some individuals might opt to carry more cash, which poses security risks and undermines the CBN’s cashless policy initiatives.

“Persistent and multiple charges can erode trust in the banking system, leading customers to seek alternative financial solutions, some of which may be unregulated,” the market leader said.