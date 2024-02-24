Hardship: Chasing Shadows in High Places

On Tuesday, the government in power did what has become the norm in governance in Nigeria – blaming ‘opponents’ for the woes bedevilling the nation rather than accepting their part in the sordid situation. That day Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing his boss, President Bola Tinubu, both top leaders of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), blamed opposition elements for the economic crisis currently ravaging the country. Speaking in Abuja during the inaugural Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated, the government described the current economic challenges as the handiwork of “forces that are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy.” It blamed those who failed to clinch power in the last election for remaining in “political mode” and now working against the country’s interest.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Shettima said: “Forces are hell-bent on plunging this country into a state of anarchy. Those who could not get into power through the ballot box instead of waiting till 2027 are so desperate. If this country can fall apart, as far as they’re concerned, so be it. We are going to resist them.” As has often been the case, no names or parties were mentioned nor were specific details – of their nefarious plots of “plunging this country into a state of anarchy” – given by the government! Incidentally, the run-up to the 2015 General Election was drowned by virtual non- stop attacks on then President Goodluck Jonathan and his Peoples Democratic Party for being ‘clueless’ and unable to provide proper governance for the ‘Giant of Africa’ by the then opposition Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Of course, even when the PDP had some tangible achievements the opposition party downplayed them while constantly highlighting the problems the country was going through which were blamed on the government in power.

We are all witnesses to what happened some 12 years ago when the nation was given a New Year’s ‘present’ in the form of a fuel price increase. The removal of the subsidy, which took effect from Sunday, January 1, 2012, was announced by the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Reginald Stanley, at the behest of President Jonathan; the price of fuel was adjusted from N65 to N141. Barely 24 hours after the announcement, a socio-political protest movement, Occupy Nigeria, was born in Lagos; and it promptly swung into action, spearheading protests across the country and even at the Nigerian High Commission in London. After 12 days of non-stop protests, Jonathan’s government backed down and after negotiations with the labour unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) N97 was finally agreed upon as the new pump price.

Just before leaving office, Jonathan decided to give the nation another ‘present’ in the form of a reduction to N87/litre. Ironically, not too soon after becoming the first opposition party to take power from an incumbent government, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari moved the pump price to N145 – and amazingly – there was no Occupy Nigeria movement to contest the hike! Despite promises made to revamp the economy and make life better for the citizens, Buhari spent the better part of his first term in office still blaming the former administration for the economic turbulence the nation was still facing. Before leaving office last May, the former military head of state had adjusted the pump price twice more, first taking it to N165 and then N212 in 2021! Incidentally, like previous administrations, Buhari justified the increases with the excuse of “need to free up revenue” for his government to be able to improve its ser- vices to the people through enhanced health care, power supply, security and so on.

Now, the successor APC administration is continuing along the same path, blaming the previous government for the current woes the nation is going through. Only a couple of months ago, in an unprecedented public pronouncement, a high-ranking official of the present gov- ernment, National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said that Buhari’s administration had bankrupted the nation. Recall that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the acclaimed National Leader of the APC. In the first official pronouncement of the Federal Government on the state of finances of the government after Buhari’s eight years of administration, the nation’s top security man affirmed that the Tinubu-led government inherited a “bankrupt country”. Ribadu, who spoke at the Chief of Defence Intelligence Annual Conference in December, stressed that the Federal Gov- ernment was “paying back what was taken” or stolen. In a no-holds-barred remark, Ribadu stopped short of saying that the nation was stolen blind by the last APC administration, rendering the treasury empty.

“We are facing very serious budgetary constraints. It is okay for me to tell you. It is fine for you to know. We have a very serious situation. “We have inherited a very difficult country, a bankrupt country to the extent that we are paying back what was taken. It is serious.” Since the heady days of Occupy Nige- ria movement in which many members of ACN, the lead opposition party at the time, played prominent roles, the pump price of fuel has now gone up to roughly N600, following the arbitrary removal of subsidy by Tinubu at his inauguration on May 29, last year. The nation was still reeling from this sucker punch when his administration followed up with the floating of the naira, which has seen the local currency plummet to around N1,900 to the dollar! It didn’t need a rocket scientist to predict what the double whammy will do to the nation – an immediate spike in the cost of goods and services. With prices going through the roof, unnamed opposition forces do not need to whip up any anti-government sentiment because it is only natural that a hungry man must vent his frustration on the gov- ernment in power – just like the ACN and other parties that birthed the APC used to do with so much gusto pre-2015.

Now that they are the ones wearing the shoes, they have realised that being in op- position and governance are two distinct roles – it is easy to throw stones and promise heaven and earth. But sadly, once one occupies the position craved for, he suddenly finds out that there is no El Dorado to deliver. However, as repeatedly pointed out in some previous articles, one must stress that the rot did not just start with this administration. In 1973, the nation jettisoned the British pound sterling and launched the naira. Back then, roughly two naira was enough to buy the pound but, no one needed more than N2,000! And since then we have had 14 administrations (both civil and military). So the million naira question should be: Why were they unable to stave off the situation we have now found ourselves in? In three years, there will be another opportunity to try and get it right by voting the right people into power. But, shall we?