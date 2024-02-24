Hardship: CAN Chairman Warns Nigerians Against Violent Protests

Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the outgoing Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter has urged Nigerians to refrain from using violence during their protests, expressing worries over the growing number of uprisings across the nation.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that the recent economic downturn and the high cost of goods and services have sparked protests across the country.

Speaking on the development, the CAN Chairman said protests that damage government structures, businesses, or infrastructure will undoubtedly be detrimental to Nigeria.

He said, “As a result, Nigerians need to join hands to rethink the best way out of the present dilemma.

The reason is that due to the hunger and anger in the land, genuine protest can easily be seized by hoodlums and selfish groups to cause enormous havoc on innocent citizens.”