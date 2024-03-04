Hardship: Calling For 5th Strike Against Tinubu Sabotage, Omokri Tells NLC

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and human rights activist on Monday advised the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) not to go on another national strike, saying any attack on President Bola Tinubu, would be political and would amount to undermining Nigeria’s current economic realities.

Speaking in a post via his verified X page, Omokri stated that by demanding the fifth strike within nine months of Tinubu’s election, the NLC will be furthering its own agenda.

He, however, added that because of the current economic hardship that Nigerians are facing, the NLC has been pushing for strikes.

The Nigeria Labour Congress, or NLC, announced on February 16 that it would go on a two-day strike in protest of the country’s economic woes.

The warning demonstration took place over two days, on February 27 and 28.

However, Omokri posted: “If the NLC calls for its fifth strike action in nine months of the Tinubu administration, it is no longer about Nigeria. It will be about politics. It will be about sabotaging Nigeria.

“It will be about other interests. Personal interests. Because I have never heard of or witnessed a country where their organised labour has more strikes than a football striker like Victor Osimhen.

“Enough already with these threats. If his colleagues cannot call Joe Ajaero to order, then Nigerians must ignore him. He has cried wolf too many times.”