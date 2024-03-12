Hardship: Buhari Lauds Tinubu, Says Nigeria Too Complex To Govern

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rained praises on President Bola Tinubu, saying the president had done a good job considering how difficult it is to run Nigeria.

Buhari who spoke in Daura, Katsina State expressed his appreciation to the comptroller-general and other members of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) management team.

Buhari urged Nigerians to bear the nation’s economic suffering and back the government’s policies and initiatives, saying despite the economic hardships faced by Nigerians nationwide, President Tinubu has done a good job since taking office.

According to the former President, “there’s not much anybody can do to help Nigeria at this point”.

“I thank you very much for coming. I very much appreciate it. I thought Tinubu had done very well. Nigeria is so complex. There isn’t much anybody can do”, he said.