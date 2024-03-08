Hardship: Bore Hole Association To Assist Govt On Potable Water Affordability

In a bid to tackle the challenges affecting the provision of potable water following the increase in bottled and sachet pure water, the Association of Waterwell Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP), has offered to assist the government and other areas of food security by deploying their expertise in groundwater resources on irrigation projects across the country.

The association also decried that the poor in Nigeria could no longer afford to drill boreholes because of the rising cost of things and urged the government to rescue the situation.

The National President of the Association and Development expert, Mr Micheal Ale, made the remarks on Friday during the association‘s 7th National Borehole Practitioners Conference and Congress held at Riverton Hotel in Kogi State.

Ale in a press release he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti Ekiti stated that the cost of drilling boreholes had increased from the usual price more than triple, which he said is beyond the reach of the middle class not to talk of the poor.

The event, organized by AWDROP, is a biannual gathering that aims to address the challenges of borehole sustainability in Nigeria’s current economic climate.

Ale also assured the FG that his association was ready to partner with the government in other areas, especially in tackling water-borne diseases, to ensure meaningful growth and development.

Mr. Ale who highlighted the imperative of hiring technocrats such as members of AWDROP to assist with borehole sustainability right from the conceptualization stage to execution, expressed concerns over the humongous amount of money the government usually spends on borehole projects with little or no significant impact on the financial and social well-being of the communities they serve.

Noting that failure to fully partner with AWDROP in such areas accounts for the insignificant output, he therefore assured that the alarming rate of water-related diseases recorded in hospitals across the country would drastically reduce if FG partners with his team in handling several water related projects.

Ale itemized areas of needed partnership with the government to include technical and financial regulation within the sector, monitoring and supervision of projects, collecting data on dysfunctional facilities, and exploring water for irrigation to enhance food security, he added: ” These are just a few areas where partnership could make a significant impact.

Addressing participants at the Conference, Mr Ale expressed gratitude to the National and Local Organizing Committees for making the event possible. He also recognized the resource persons who were carefully selected to share their ideas. He encouraged all participants to make the most of the conference by networking and enjoying their time in the confluence state.

Mr. Ale also reflected on the progress AWDROP has made since its establishment ten years ago. He noted that while the association’s goal of reaching the top echelon of professional bodies has not been fully achieved, it has established itself as a strong ally of governments and other agencies at all levels in the areas of exploring and managing water resources. He added that AWDROP now has a presence in 27 states of Nigeria, including the federal capital territory.

The development expert stressed the importance of AWDROP’s slogan, “Water is Life,” and how it goes beyond business ventures. His words: “The lack of potable water, especially in rural areas, poses a significant challenge to many Nigerians. AWDROP is committed to alleviating this suffering, even at the expense of their business profits.

“The fact now is that 80% of Nigeria’s water supply comes from boreholes, making it crucial to regulate and improve the exploration and exploitation of this resource, “ he said.