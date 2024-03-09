Hardship: Blaming Buhari Won’t Solve Our Problem – Ogunlewe

Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works and Housing has said that blaming the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for the challenges confronting the present administration is pointless.

Ogunlewe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who spoke in a chat with TheCable on Thursday said President Tinubu and his appointees should focus on fulfilling their electoral promises and finding solutions to the problems in the country.

“Honestly, I don’t believe in abusing the past administration. It is what you want to do that you should focus on. People voted for you based on the promises you made during the election,” he said.

“Tinubu has already said he is accepting all responsibility, both the assets and liabilities of the Buhari administration. He said I asked for the vote, you made me president and I am ready to work. That is all.

“I am not into apportioning blame because that can never solve our problems. Whatever happened under Buhari is past tense.

“It is what Tinubu wants to do to merit the votes given to him that matters now. There is no need to mention Buhari’s name anymore.”

Asked to assess Tinubu’s performance so far, Ogunlewe said the president has done well while pleading with Nigerians to give him more time to stabilise the nation.

“Tinubu is doing excellently well. I will just appeal to Nigerians to be patient with him,” he said.

“There is no other option than what he is doing. He only needs time to heal the wounds and stabilise the country and then we move forward.

“I am absolutely confident that he is doing the right thing.”