Hardship: Better Days Ahead, Oba of Benin Assures Nigerians

The Oba of Benin Oba Ewuare II insists all hope is not lost despite severe economic hardship in the country. He said Nigerians should not be afraid because better days are ahead. The revered monarch said this during the universal week of prayers organised by the Benin City Christian Community in his palace.

Reading Psalms 23, verse 1 from the Bible, Oba Ewuare II expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received since his ascension to the throne. He said: “We should not be afraid. All is well. Better days are ahead. May God almighty continually protect all of you. “God’s time is the best and may God Almighty continually protect all of you.”

The chairman of the Benin Christian community Godspower Ogbonmwan commended the Oba for his interest in religious activities and devotion to the 2024 annual prayers, with the theme: “God is our refuge and strength.” The cleric lamented the rising social vices in the world while admonishing the children of God to keep His commandants, for them to enjoy God’s benefits, and not to be tormented by plagues.