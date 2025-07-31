Hardship: Benue Varsity Evicts 76 Nursing Students Over Accommodation Fees

About 76 students in the College of Nursing and Sciences at the Benue State University (BSU), Makurdi, were yesterday, forcibly evicted from their hostels by the authorities.

The students who were initially staying in the main campus hostels at the College of Health Sciences were relocated to the former School of Nursing and Midwifery hostels along the police headquarters roundabout, Makurdi.

Our correspondent gathered that the students were being chased out of the hostels after they disagreed to pay N30,000 accommodation fees imposed on them when others were paying N15,000.

It was further learnt that they were evicted at a time they had already commenced their first semester examinations and also preparing to undertake nursing clinical services by August 11, 2025.

Many distraught students who were seen standing by heaps of their belongings, told our correspondent that they had no place to stay for the night. Some of them who were seen crying, lamented that they came from Lagos.

Kaduna, Abuja and other parts of the country to resume school in BSU Makurdi and have nowhere to run to at the moment, as they were not given prior notice.

When contacted, the Acting President of Benue State schools of Nursing and midwifery Alumni Association, Comrade Nurse Mhange Moses, condemned the situation, describing it as unfair treatment.

Moses who is also the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the State NANNM Chairman, said the nursing students are currently facing critical conditions raging from staying in a dilapidated structures, to non availability of potable water, lack of electricity, toilets and bad sanitary condition.