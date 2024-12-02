Hardship: Bauchi Black Marketeers Selling Fuel In Water Bottles For N200

Share

Black marketeers in Bauchi have resorted to selling the fuel in small plastic water bottles for N200 and N300. This followed the persistent rise in the price of fuel pump price and the severe hardship in the country.

Our correspondent, who went around the Bauchi State capital, found that most of the black marketeers are getting customers.

One of the black marketeers on Kobi Street in the metropolis Sanusi Agila said the majority of the customers now prefer to buy N200 and N300 fuel. A businessman Umar Adamu said:” Buying fuel is not the people’s priority now.

“What’s most important is food to eat with your family not buying fuel to your motorcycle or vehicle.” A civil servant Musa Yusuf said: “l’m only buy fuel to take my children to school.

“If not I prefer to walk and use the money for fuel for something important. He praised Dangote Refinery for reducing fuel price by N20 .

