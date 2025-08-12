Hardship: Babachir Criticizes Tinubu Govt

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and ex-member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babachir Lawal, on Monday, criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, accusing the Federal Government of nepotism.

Speaking on Channels Television, Babachir said he would not have coped in the current administration if he were a member of President Tinubu’s cabinet.

Citing the appointments made by the President, Babachir said he would have resigned if he were a member of the Tinubu government, decrying the inflation rate in the country.

“I thank God that I didn’t make the mistake of being in this government. If I were in this government, I probably would have been sacked a long time ago, killed, or resigned.”

Lawal specifically cited the fuel subsidy that was removed in May 2023, lamenting that Nigerians had yet to see the gains of the removal.

He accused Tinubu’s government of still paying subsidy, despite the announcement by the President that it had been removed.

“I cannot go to a meeting in which 99 per cent of the participants are Yoruba. The tendency is that they finish the meeting in their language, and I am just sitting there.

“When we were doing the campaign, after he went to Ogun and said ’emi lokan,’ there was a Bola Tinubu platform in which I was participating.

“They started insulting us, saying that northerners are illiterate. So I wrote on that platform that these are the people whose votes we would need.

“The problem with the Yoruba is that when you support them and they win, they behave as if they have subdued you. They will not count your support,” the former SGF said. When asked who he believed won the poll.” he said.